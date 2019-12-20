Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.61.

Visa stock opened at $186.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,480 shares of company stock worth $9,281,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

