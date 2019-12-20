Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94, 32,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

