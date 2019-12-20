Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.37, 6,318,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,056,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00. Also, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

