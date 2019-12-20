Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.70 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.80 ($2.70), 1,257,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,349% from the average session volume of 86,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.89 ($2.76).

The stock has a market cap of $741.59 million and a PE ratio of -111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.92.

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

