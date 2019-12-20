VeriSafe (VSF) Market Cap Hits $164,618.00

VeriSafe (CURRENCY:VSF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, VeriSafe has traded down 48% against the dollar. One VeriSafe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and STEX. VeriSafe has a market cap of $164,618.00 and $263.00 worth of VeriSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriSafe

VeriSafe's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,880,544,815 tokens. The official website for VeriSafe is www.verisafe.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriSafe Token Trading

VeriSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

