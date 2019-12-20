Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 514,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.