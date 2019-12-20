Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,930. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

