Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $119.70, approximately 592 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

