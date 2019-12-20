Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$18.48 ($13.11) and last traded at A$18.52 ($13.13), approximately 54,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.54 ($13.15).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$18.56 and a 200 day moving average of A$18.54.

