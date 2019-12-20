ValuEngine Lowers Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

