USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $524.04 million and $286.45 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.01784659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 524,741,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,004,343 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CPDAX, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinsuper and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

