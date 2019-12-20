USD Coin Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $514.68 million and approximately $319.73 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OKEx, FCoin and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.01789096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 512,085,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,292,307 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Korbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN, FCoin, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Crex24, Poloniex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

