Uptrennd Trading 35.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $20,178.00 and $6,451.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 999,018,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,398,532 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

