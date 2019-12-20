Upfiring 1-Day Volume Tops $8,082.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $392,924.00 and $8,082.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, YoBit, IDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

