UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $361.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.09. 93,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,645. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $297.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average is $248.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

