UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $350.00 at SunTrust Banks

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.33.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $294.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $297.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.