United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Continental were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Continental by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at $57,667,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in United Continental by 59.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at $53,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $277,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

