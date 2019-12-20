United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of UCBI opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 175,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

