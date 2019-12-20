United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:UCG traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 313,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. United Carpets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

