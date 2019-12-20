Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,553 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 734,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

