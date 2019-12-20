Ultimate Secure Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $152,016.00 and $168.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

