Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

LON UDG opened at GBX 779.50 ($10.25) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 790.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 769.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

