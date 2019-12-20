UBS Group Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $139.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.