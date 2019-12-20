U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:USPH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $181,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $855,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.