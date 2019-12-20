TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches Market Cap of $319,195.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $319,195.00 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001142 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

