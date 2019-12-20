Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt cut Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tullow Oil to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

TLW stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.88 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The stock has a market cap of $884.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.95. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

