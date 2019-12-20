Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $29.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

TUFN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

