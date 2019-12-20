Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $10.62 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

