Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBOX. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.02).

BBOX opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.92) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.94. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

