Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 939,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 595,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.