Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 939,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 595,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
TRIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.28.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
