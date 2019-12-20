Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.18

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.18 and traded as low as $61.33. Tribal Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 10,339 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.75 million and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.18.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

