TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,959,000 after buying an additional 2,550,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 600,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,178,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

