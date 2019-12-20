TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,959,000 after buying an additional 2,550,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 600,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,178,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
