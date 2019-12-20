Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Trenchant Capital Corp (CVE:TCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.35.

About Trenchant Capital (CVE:TCC)

Trenchant Capital Corp., an investment and venture capital company, focuses on providing special situation debt financing to various companies in Canada. The company was formerly known as Echelon Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Trenchant Capital Corp. in May 2017. Trenchant Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

