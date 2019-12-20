Transense Technologies’ (TRT) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:TRT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 43,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.30. Transense Technologies has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $11.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.80.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.