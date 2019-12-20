Transense Technologies’ (TRT) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:TRT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 43,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.30. Transense Technologies has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of $11.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.80.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

