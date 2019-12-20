Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $325.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trade Desk from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $262.21. 738,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,137. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $3,748,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,894.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,452 shares of company stock worth $51,274,408. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

