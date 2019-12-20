Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.