Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of TTC opened at $76.53 on Friday. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

