TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.88

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $13.66. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 30,095 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

