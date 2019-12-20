TokenPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,878.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.41 million and $53,878.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060025 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086724 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.61 or 0.99890854 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,732,116 coins and its circulating supply is 16,542,571 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

