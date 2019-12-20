TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

TMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TMR traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.40. 98,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.06.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMAC Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

