TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Downgraded by BWS Financial

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get TiVo alerts:

TIVO opened at $8.36 on Friday. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in TiVo by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TiVo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.