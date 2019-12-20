Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $482,569.00 and $15,945.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

