ThoreCoin (THR) Price Up 0.3% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $119.79 million and $138,586.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,381.86 or 0.19205430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

