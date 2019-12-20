Thomas A. Fanning Sells 2,066,499 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,392,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,167. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.