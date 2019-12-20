Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Shares of TSE TH traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.48. 143,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $281.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Weil bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,866.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,866.20.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.