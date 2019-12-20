Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Buys 32,500 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,652,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,128,859.84.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

CVE TLT traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

