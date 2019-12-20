The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered The Providence Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

In related news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,755,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Providence Service by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in The Providence Service by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

