The Obesity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SLIM)

The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

The Obesity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

SLIM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The Obesity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

