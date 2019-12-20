The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 2,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $463.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 253,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

