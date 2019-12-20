The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

CG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.14. 27,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

